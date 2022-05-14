Louisiana Man Goes Viral After Petting Alligator Like a Puppy

One of the coolest experiences that I have ever experienced was holding a baby alligator in a swamp on the outskirts of New Orleans.

One Thing I Remember About My Swamp Tour Was Hearing Over and Over Again About My Safety Concerning the Alligators.

The man who ran the swamp tour kept telling us not to extend any part of our body out of the boat unless we could see ourselves going the rest of our lives without it. I am pretty sure we all had to sign waivers too.

I Was Scrolling TikTok When I Saw the Most Louisiana Video Ever.

The video shows a man using a marshmallow to lure an alligator over to the side of the dock. Keep in mind my heart is pounding, I couldn't help but think of Captain Tom yelling to put your hands and feet in the boat. In an instant, it's like this cajun hypnotized the predator into submission.

This Louisiana Man Literally Pet This Alligator Like It's a Puppy, Using a Marshmallow to Lure It In.

I did a little digging and this man may have a relationship with this gator, who knows the gator may have a name. The unidentified man works for Ultimate Swamp Adventures and although I don't know what his title is, this place seems to know its way around a swamp. They sell swamp tours after all.

I am going to go ahead and follow Captain Tom's advice, I like my limbs, and I will forever keep my body, and all parts of it inside the boat during a swamp tour.

