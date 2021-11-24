Louisiana Native Zaila Avant-garde Named 2021 ‘SportsKid of the Year’

Harvey, Louisiana native and winner of the of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Zaila Avant-garde is continuing to rack up the accolades, with her latest being named the Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year.

Whether it's rattling off complicating spellings on her way to victory or dribbling down the basketball court, this young woman is certainly making her home state proud.

The 14-year-old was the first African American to snag a victory at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this past summer, which was much deserved after she put in roughly seven hours of practice per day in preparation for the competition.

Now, Zaila has received yet another honor from SIKids, being named their 2021 SportsKid of the Year.

Louisiana Governor Edwards provided his thoughts on Zaila's accomplishments and you can see his Twitter post here.

Zaila is certainly making everyone in her home state of Louisiana proud. The only question is... what will she accomplish next?!