MONROE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana man working as a labor and delivery nurse was arrested after allegedly fracturing his 5-month-old baby's skull.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, a nurse from Morehouse General Hospital reported that a 5-month-old baby was brought into the hospital, who was receiving care for swelling and a fractured skull.

Staff at the hospital informed police that the baby belonged to Dustin Clark, its adoptive father, but was brought in by a friend who took the baby from his house and brought it to be examined.

Once the baby was examined by hospital staff, they determined it needed to be transported to Shreveport for more intensive care.

Now, Clark has been let go from his nursing position in labor and delivery at St. Francis Hospital, and was confirmed in the following statement.

The safety and security of our patients, team members and community are our top priorities, Our team member hiring process is extremely rigorous and includes background checks, multiple reference checks and other nationally recognized best practices. At this time, we can’t share any further details of the situation due to workplace privacy laws.

Clark was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, cruelty to juveniles, and domestic abuse battery or child endangerment, according to WAFB.

His bond has been set at $15,000.

