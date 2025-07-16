LOUISIANA (KPEL) — A major federal indictment has officially been handed down in a bribery scheme that involved Louisiana law enforcement officers and a business owner.

Accusations include falsifying reports to cover up illegal gambling activity.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, two law enforcement officers and a Lake Charles business owner face serious charges after several years of investigation.

The indictment lists the following defendants facing racketeering, bribery, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy charges.

The key defendants include:

James Franklin McManus, 52, of Lake Charles – a business owner believed to have operated multiple illegal gambling sites.

Kimothy Deon Guilbeau, 52, a former Lafayette Police Department officer and later an officer with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Terry Wayne Guillory, 51, a former officer with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Others charged include Dorsey Cormier, a longtime officer with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several additional individuals tied to the illegal gambling operation.

Federal prosecutors allege that between 2018 and 2022, McManus funneled bribes to multiple officers as payment for advance notice of law enforcement raids, details of search warrants, and recieved protection from investigations into his gambling businesses.

Some officers accepted cash while others provided tips related to federal surveillance or assisted in destroying evidence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown addressed how serious this case is, saying this level of corruption “undermines public confidence in law enforcement” and weakens community trust.

This indictment should serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, including those who wear a badge.

What Happens Next in the Federal Case?

A federal hearing is expected to be held in the next few weeks.

The public is reminded that an indictment is an accusation and all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

Read the full indictment here.

