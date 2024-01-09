Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has traveled the great state of Louisiana several times over the last decade and seeing it still elicits excitement and squeals. The traveling hot dog on wheels is iconic.

I had the fortunate opportunity to see it up close, both inside and outside. The 11-year-old in me came rushing out!

The weinermobile made its latest trek to Louisiana at the end of 2023, with stops in Lafayette and Shreveport.

Would you like to be part of Oscar Mayer's latest class of drivers?

The rare and unique opportunity is perfect for someone who is outgoing and would like to see the country.

The Weinermobile made its debut on roadways in 1936, and Oscar Mayer rolled out its "Hotdogger" program in 1988. The job description notes the program was:

designed to hire and develop top-talent, grow future leaders of the company, and create gamechangers, innovators, and cultural champions.

A Hotdogger accepts the one-year assignment to drive the 27-foot vehicle around the country, traveling about 20,000 miles across 40 states and distributing a quarter-of-a-million Weiner Whistles.

The company will select 12 ambassadors who will make up the 37th Class of Hotdoggers.

If you're wondering what you'd be doing in addition to driving and smiling, the life of a Hotdogger looks like this:

Representing the Oscar Mayer brand every day you crisscross the hot dog highways of America.

Executing and reporting over 200 events during your one-year tour.

Pitching and appearing on local television, radio, or newspaper media.

Creating social content for multiple Oscar Mayer social platforms including TikTok & Instagram.

Maintaining and driving our 87-year-old icon and piece of American pop culture.

Coordinating all aspects of Wienermobile travel logistics and management of travel expenses.

The compensation package isn't too shabby either.

1-year assignment with a competitive package including a $35,600 base salary, a weekly allowance of $150 ($7,200/yr.) for meals & personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, full health benefits package, and 100% of hotel expenses covered.

Of course, working with a company that represents American pop culture requires certain skills and credentials.

Bachelor’s Degree required, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Outgoing, friendly, and passionate personality.

Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

A valid Driver’s License is required and a favorable driving record (a driving record will be requested as part of the recruitment process).

Legally authorized to work in the United States and applicant WILL NOT require employment visa sponsorship.

Must be able to work major holidays.

Desire and ability to spend the year on the road as an ambassador for Oscar Mayer.

Must be comfortable with daily road travel in the Wienermobile and staying in hotels or short-term corporate approved housing throughout the United States.

Successful completion of Federal Department of Transportation Physical, Drug/Alcohol Test, Motor Vehicle Records check and standard Kraft Heinz background check.

The deadline to apply is January 31, 2024. Wouldn't it be fantastic if someone from Louisiana were chosen as part of the Weinermobile team?

