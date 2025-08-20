Highlights

Federal authorities recalled a $3 children's toy sold on Shein after finding it violates safety laws designed to prevent choking deaths in young children

The recall affects 260 "spiral tower toys" sold in May 2025, with products potentially still in Louisiana homes from recent back-to-school shopping

Ten children died from ball-related choking or injuries between 2021-2023, according to federal safety data

Louisiana families can protect themselves by checking for proper safety certifications before buying toys online

Multiple Chinese-made toys sold on major platforms like Shein and Amazon have violated federal safety standards this year

Louisiana Parents: What You Need to Know About Dangerous Toys Being Sold Online

Federal safety officials are warning Louisiana parents about dangerous toys being sold online after recalling a children's product that violates laws designed to prevent choking deaths.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A $3 toy sold on the popular online retailer Shein violates federal safety laws and poses a "deadly choking hazard" to Louisiana children, prompting urgent warnings from consumer safety experts about the hidden dangers of bargain online shopping.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled the "spiral tower toy" on August 14 after determining it contains small balls marketed for children under three years old—a combination banned under federal law specifically to prevent choking deaths. While no injuries have been reported, the recall highlights growing concerns about unsafe products reaching Louisiana families through online platforms.

What Louisiana Families Need to Know About This Recall

The recalled toy is a three-tiered, spiral tower measuring about 10 inches tall with a basketball hoop and a character face at the top. It came with three small yellow balls and was sold exclusively on Shein.com in May 2025 for approximately $3.

Parents who purchased this toy should immediately remove it from their children and contact the manufacturer at "STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com" for a full refund. The company requires a photo of the disposed product to process the refund.

"The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard," according to the federal safety commission.

The Real Danger Behind Cheap Online Toys

This recall isn't an isolated incident. Federal data reveals a troubling pattern: between 2021 and 2023, ten children died from ball-related choking or injuries, with six specifically dying from choking or ingestion of bouncy balls.

For Louisiana families stretching dollars during back-to-school season, the appeal of $3 toys is understandable. But safety experts warn that bargain prices often come with hidden risks, especially when purchasing from overseas manufacturers selling through major platforms.

SHEIN x Ibiza Getty Images for SHEIN loading...

"As e-commerce expands, the agency faces increasing challenges to ensure products sold online meet U.S. safety standards and do not pose a risk to our families," said Courtney Griffin, director of consumer product safety at the Consumer Federation of America, regarding federal oversight challenges.

Pattern of Problems on Major Shopping Platforms

Research shows this Shein recall is part of a broader safety crisis affecting multiple online retailers popular with Louisiana families:

Shein Safety Issues:

The current spiral tower toy recall

Children's pajama sets recalled for burn hazards due to flammability violations

Pounding ball table toys that violate small parts regulations

Amazon-Sold Products:

TEMI Go basketball toys with the same small ball violations

Party supply toys with dangerous button cell batteries accessible to children

Multiple products from Chinese manufacturers with safety violations

Federal authorities have struggled to get cooperation from overseas manufacturers. In one case, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a violation notice to Chinese seller Zhengxin Arts, "but the firm has not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall."

How Louisiana Parents Can Shop Safely Online

Consumer safety experts recommend these steps for Louisiana families shopping online:

Before You Buy:

Look for products that meet U.S. safety standards and display proper certification marks

Be wary of extremely low prices on children's products, especially toys

Check for age-appropriate labeling that matches the intended user

Research the seller's responsiveness to safety issues

Red Flags to Avoid:

Toys with small parts marketed for children under three

Products with vague safety information or missing certification

Sellers based overseas with limited contact information

Prices are significantly below comparable name-brand products

If You Have Concerns:

Report dangerous products to the Consumer Product Safety Commission at SaferProducts.gov

Check for active recalls at CPSC.gov before making purchases

Keep receipts and contact information for all children's product purchases

What Happens Next for Louisiana Families

This recall serves as a reminder that Louisiana parents must take extra precautions when shopping online platforms, especially during budget-conscious times like back-to-school season. While major retailers have safety protocols, the challenge of monitoring overseas manufacturers selling directly to U.S. consumers continues to grow.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission continues working with international manufacturers and governments to enforce U.S. safety standards, but experts emphasize that parental vigilance remains the first line of defense for Louisiana children.

For families who have purchased the recalled spiral tower toy, immediate action is crucial. Remove the toy from children's reach, contact "STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com" for a refund, and dispose of the product safely.

Instead of shopping for cheap toys online, check out what your local businesses are selling. Here are some key ways you can support local businesses.