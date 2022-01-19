Louisiana Police Chase Down a Man Trying to Eat His Hamburger

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this week, police in Monroe were engaged in hot pursuit of a man who clearly didn't want to pull over when the red and blue's lit up like a Christmas tree in his rearview Whenever I hear of a story like this, I immediately think that the suspect is carrying drugs. This time, the illicit substance at the center of a desperate attempt to evade police isn't even illegal - but it is delicious.

According to a report from CBS 42, 37-year-old Allen Seaberry was arrested on Tuesday (January 18th) after leading officers with the Monroe Police Department had to chase him down. The incident started earlier in the evening when officers attempted to pull over Seaberry after he was allegedly driving with his high-beams (bright lights) on which was making it difficult for oncoming driver to see.

When Seaberry saw the red and blue lights flashing in his rearview, he reportedly gunned it and lead Monroe Police on a chase that reportedly reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour in 25 MPH zones - and blew through 6 stop signs.

When the suspect finally pulled over in front of a residence on Lee Avenue in Monroe, Seaberry reportedly exited the vehicle holding part of a hamburger. As officers were putting handcuffs on Seaberry, he reportedly explained that he couldn't stop due to an issue with his brakes - but the chase happened mostly because he wanted to finish the delicious hamburger he had just purchased.

As of the time of this report, Seaberry was sitting in the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of

Flight from an Officer

Driver must be Licensed

No Motor Vehicle Insurance

Use of Multiple Beam Road Lightening Equipment

