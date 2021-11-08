Louisiana Posts Big Lottery Wins in Powerball and Mega Millions

Alright, first things first, there were no jackpot winners in the country's two multi-state lottery games over the weekend. However, tickets sold in Louisiana for the Powerball game and the Mega Millions game each produced big money wins for lottery players in the state.

First things first, the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night will be an estimated $45 million dollars. The Powerball jackpot when they drop the ping pong balls tonight, yeah, Powerball does a Monday drawing now, will be $151 million. I would say neither of those amounts is to be sneezed at. However, neither are the amounts that were won by lottery players in Louisiana over the weekend. The state had big winners of $10,000 and $50,000 in lottery games that were played over the weekend.

In Friday's Mega Millions drawing the numbers that were picked were:

10 15 20 66 68 MB 18 Megaplier x2.

That game did produce a $10,000 winner. The big money ticket was sold in Shreveport at the Qucktrip #7220 which is located at 6901 Bert Kouns Industrial Boulevard. That ticket matched four of the white ball numbers and the Mega Ball. The prize for that ticket is $10,000. The same Mega Millions game also produced a one thousand dollar winner and four $500 dollar winners too.

Then the following night, Saturday, November 6th, the Powerball drawing produced another big winner in the state. Here are the numbers that were drawn for that game:

08 30 48 57 64 PB 09 Powerplay x 2.

That lottery game produced a $50,000 winner. According to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page, the ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. It was sold at Airport Grocery in Jena Louisiana.

That same Powerball game also made big money winners on at least 20 other tickets. I say big money, the prizes were $100 dollars or more. In fact, there were seven tickets sold for Saturday's Powerball that can lay claim to at least $200, so that's a pretty solid return on your Powerball investment.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for 9:59 tonight. By rule, ticket sales must cease at least one hour before the drawing. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place at 9:59 pm on Tuesday night. The same rules apply to ticket sales in that game as well.