Louisiana Powerball Million Dollar Ticket Will Expire Soon

Officials with the Louisiana Lottery aren't sounding the alarm just yet but the fact that a one-million-dollar winning Powerball ticket is about to expire does have more than a few of us feeling a bit antsy. That's right, someone purchased a ticket for the Powerball game back in December of last year and they have yet to claim their prize.

Call me crazy but if I was the fortunate soul who purchased that ticket, and I'm not, I would have been at the Lottery Offices about 10 seconds after the final ping pong ball dropped on that cold December night. How about you?

Speaking of cold, someone must have made Lady Luck mad because she has given the state of Louisiana the cold shoulder over the past few weeks. In fact, with the exception of a Lotto ticket sold in Houma which claimed a prize of $700,000 the state hasn't had a winner in any of the big draw games this month.

That means we've been skunked in Mega Millions, which currently boasts a top prize of $113 million dollars tonight. We've been shut out in Powerball, which boasts a top prize of $146 million on Wednesday. And, we've had trouble locking down an Easy 5 winner too. That lottery game has a jackpot of $210,000 for Wednesday's drawing.

As someone who follows the Louisiana Lottery and the games they play quite often, I can't recall a stretch this long that we didn't have at least a $10,000 winner in at least one of those games. And now, someone who bought a $1,000,000 Powerball ticket is about to let that prize slip away.

Here are the details on the big money ticket that is set to expire next month. It was purchased for the December 20, 2022, Powerball drawing. The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers. They only missed the Powerball which would have meant millions more in cash. The ticket was sold in West Monroe at Ab Food Mart on Jonesboro Road.

The fact that the winning yet unclaimed ticket comes from North Louisiana is not a surprise. The folks along I-20 are not used to big winners. Most of the Powerball, Mega Millions, and other big-money winners come from along I-10. No, that's not a slight against the I-20 crowd, it's simply a fact.

Hopefully, the holder of the winning ticket will check their purse or pocket or glove compartment and go cash that $1,000,000 prize winner in. I'd hate to see that kind of money slip away. Oh, and there are two more $10,000 Powerball winners that are going to expire in July, so let's check for those tickets now and claim that cash in time for some summer fun or maybe a getaway to one of these really cool places.