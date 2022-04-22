Louisiana Prison Rodeo Returns At Angola This Weekend

After a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, the Angola Prison Rodeo is making its triumphant return this weekend.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running staged prison rodeo. The idea for the rodeo was hatched in 1964 and a year later in 1965 prison staff and inmates held their first event. However, it wasn't until 1967 that outside spectators were allowed at the rodeo.

The Louisiana State Corrections Department says that the tickets for this year's event will all be reserved tickets. The tickets are $20 apiece and proceeds go to help released prisoners reenter the free world.

You can purchase your tickets two ways:

Website : www.angolarodeo.com

: www.angolarodeo.com Phone: (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607

It's not only just a rodeo. There are prison bands performing at the event, inmate booths that sell handmade jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture, toys, and much more There will also be food and refreshments for the whole family.

The rodeo will be held this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

