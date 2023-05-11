LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - When "Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns" is mentioned, the name Darren Walker often comes to my mind.

Darren Walker is the Video Coordinator for the athletic program and is a name that has been very instrumental in the program's success.

Darren Walker, Facebook Darren Walker, Facebook loading...

I first met Darren as a student at UL nearly 17 years ago. He had openings for students interested in working for him as a videographer. The job offered free tuition and as a Broadcasting major would give me great experience in the field. Fortunately, Darren brought me on as a student worker and I'm so thankful to him to this day that he did. Working for Darren, I was able to travel all across the country filming games for the Cajuns. It was something I will always cherish! Many students have been given this opportunity over the years and it's been a financial and life game-changer for so many of them.

During my time there, we worked heavily with the football team. We filmed practices and games and spent many hours a week helping coaches get the film they needed to get ready for games. From getting film of recruits to opponents, Darren has been the man for around two decades. As the Video Coordinator for Louisiana, Darren has spent countless hours doing behind-the-scenes incredible work for not only the football team but other sports programs at the university. It would take me forever to list everything Darren does as he goes above and beyond to make sure coaches, players, and the program as a whole are in the best position to win.

The man bleeds Vermilion and White and has been such a loyal advocate and great representative for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Well, an honor that Darren has long-deserved came his way: to be recognized as the Sun Belt Conference Video Coordinator of the Year.

Congratulations, Darren! You have impacted so many lives. We are all so proud of you!