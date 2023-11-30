Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Bowl Game and Opponent: Decided Ahead of Official Announcement?

The Ragin' Cajuns community is buzzing with anticipation, and thanks to insights from Kevin Foote at The Acadiana Advocate, there's reason to believe that the UL Ragin’ Cajuns might soon be making headlines. The question on everyone's mind: Are they set for a showdown with Jacksonville State at the New Orleans Bowl?

Drawing from Foote's report, there's a strong hint that the Cajuns could be returning to a venue that's almost like a second home to them. With Ticketmaster already selling tickets for a UL vs. Jacksonville State game, this potential matchup is shaping up to be more than just speculation.

The Ragin' Cajuns have a storied history at the New Orleans Bowl, as Foote points out. This potential game would mark their sixth appearance, a significant chapter in their rich bowl history. The team's impressive 5-1 record in this venue, including a 2021 victory under coach Michael Desormeaux, highlights their prowess and connection with the bowl.

Jacksonville State, meanwhile, presents an intriguing narrative of growth and resilience, transitioning from an NAIA program to a formidable NCAA Division I contender. As Foote's report suggests, this team, under the guidance of head coach Rich Rodriguez, has shown its mettle with an 8-4 record this season.

Both teams bring to the table a combination of talent, strategy, and history. Jacksonville State, with key players like Malik Jackson and quarterbacks Zion Webb and Logan Smothers, showcases a robust and varied offense. On the other hand, the Cajuns, coming off a decisive win over ULM, are eyeing a season that solidifies their status as a powerhouse in college football.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, Kevin Foote's insights offer a tantalizing peek into what could be an enthralling encounter.

Check out the full story at The Advocate here as we wait and see if things come to fruition in the Ragin' Cajuns' bowling future.