Louisiana Residents Anxiously Watching Gulf This Week

Louisiana residents are anxiously watching the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development this week after enjoying a relaxing holiday weekend. Memorial Day, for many people, is the unofficial beginning of the summer season. That season usually means vacations, cookouts, swimming, tanning, and in recent years watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. This year will be no different.

We all enjoyed a great holiday weekend with a lot of sunshine and what seemed to be tolerable humidity enhanced by gentle breezes, but the return to work could paint quite a different picture.

Late last week in the extreme eastern Pacific Ocean Hurricane Agatha formed. That system has since moved onshore in southwestern Mexico and is currently classified as a tropical storm. Forecasters believe that over the next three to five days some of the remnant energy associated with what will be the remains of Agatha could reform and strengthen in the southern Gulf of Mexico or the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Forecast models suggest that strong upper-level winds will steer the system and its remnant energy to the northeast over the next few days. It is possible that the system could reform to at least a tropical depression by the end of the week. Model guidance gives the system a 60% probability of spinning up into a tropical cyclone.

The greatest threat from this potential system would be well to the south of Louisiana's coastline. Forecast parameters seem to be focused on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, northwestern Cuba and extreme southwestern Florida. Forecasters say regardless of development the system will bring copious amounts of rainfall to those same areas over the next three to five days.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on Wednesday. Currently, forecasters are suggesting that this year's tropical season will be above average with nine storms reaching hurricane status over the course of the season. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

