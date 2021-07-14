Louisiana Residents Might Have to Show Proof of Vaccine to Visit Chicago

Chicago leaders are taking extraordinary measures to keep Covid-19 at bay. City leaders have now instituted travel restrictions on anyone coming into Chicago from Missouri or Arkansas.

This emergency travel order is now in place and anyone who has not been vaccinated coming in from those states must either show a negative Covid test from within 72 hours of arriving in the Windy City of agree to quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

This could be just the beginning of these new restrictions. A report on WGN says Louisiana and several other states could soon be added to this list.

The benchmark for being added to the list is 15 cases per day for every 100,000 residents. Louisiana is closing in on 13 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Chicago public health

The Chicago Department of Public Health updates this travel restriction list every two weeks and if the rates in Louisiana continue to climb, the Bayou State could be next on the list of states.

Chicago Public Health

Other states on the verge of being added are Nevada, Louisiana, Utah, Wyoming and  Florida. The U.S. Virgin Islands is also included.

