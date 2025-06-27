BATON ROUGE (KPEL) — Students, teachers, and parents across Acadiana are enjoying a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of the school year.

Ensuring that you get your kids to school on time and to and from all their extracurricular activities requires serious planning and coordination to make it all happen.

Many families rely on school buses for transportation, and now some will see an upgrade that will hopefully make travel safer and give parents peace of mind.

According to WBRZ, the East Baton Rouge school system has made a three-million-dollar investment in installing cameras on school buses.

Transportation Director Rob Howle explains that cameras will be installed inside the buses, and one camera will be installed on each side of the exterior to capture activity outside the bus during drive time and stops.

It's going to create some accountability for the students, parents, and drivers

The camera footage will not only be backed up, but district transportation staff will also have access to the live stream in real-time.

Not only that, the camera will be trackable through GPS Integration and will be motion-sensored.

The Michigan-based company, Pro Visio Solution, will install the cameras that will capture activity in and outside of the bus, hopefully putting parents at ease.

We like their cameras because you can see everything

The plan as of now is to tackle the $3.5 million payment by breaking it up into five payments over the next five years.

As of now, there are only concrete plans for the cameras to be rolled out in East Baton Rouge, but should other parishes consider doing the same?