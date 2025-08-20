(KPEL News) - A Louisiana police chief has advice for parents after several juveniles were arrested for agreeing to and fighting at a bus stop. Three of those people were then fighting again at a later.

The Chief of Police in Berwick posted about the arrests on social media, and the St. Mary Now website reported on the situation.

Both of the fighting incidents were filmed and posted to social media.

What Happened That Led To The Chief's Response?

According to Berwick Police Chief David Leonards Sr., several juveniles were arrested after two separate incidents involving fights. These fights were also posted to social media.

The incidents both happened on Friday, August 8.

Chief Leonards says that two juveniles, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested. In addition, the police arrested 17-year-old Bradly Howard in connection with the fights.

Officers with the Berwick Police Department arrested the 14-year-old for posting the events on social media.

The 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for disturbing the peace.

The 17-year-old, Bradley Howard, was arrested for disturbing the peace.

Chief Leonards wrote that it was clear the two fighters had agreed to meet up and fight.

The 17-year-old, when the whole situation was happening, decided to jump into the fight.

The Second Situation Happened Later In The Evening.

Police officers were again called out to a fight, this time it was on River Road. Three of the people involved in the morning situation showed up, he says, in retaliation.

The Chief added that they are not going to deal with violence like this.

He points out that tragedy can occur at any time if one of these fights goes too far.

He says if people think he is being harsh, then they need to think about how quickly a situation can turn into a tragedy.

The Chief Is Prompted To Share Strong Words

Chief Leonards had the following to share on the social media Facebook account for the Berwick Police Department.

Pay attention and know where your kids are, because if you don’t, you may end up finding them in our jail. Be their parent — stop trying to be their friend.

Text of the Facebook post:

Chief David Leonards Sr. announces the arrest of multiple juveniles following two separate disturbances involving fights and social media videos dating back to August 8, 2025

14 year old juvenile , Berwick, LA was arrested on Thursday August 14, 2025 at 3:04 P.M. for the following charge:

Unlawful Posting of Criminal Activity

(Berwick Warrant)

16-year-old juvenile from Berwick, LA was arrested on Monday August 18, 2025 at 12:40 PM for the following charge:

Disturbing The Peace

(Berwick Warrant)

Bradley Howard, 17 of Berwick, LA was arrested on Monday August 18, 2025 at 2:49 P.M. for the following charge:

Disturbing The Peace

(Berwick Warrant)

On Friday August 8, 2025 in the morning hours, officers responded to a fight that occurred at a local bus stop. A video later surfaced showing two juveniles who had clearly agreed to meet and fight. During the altercation, a third subject, 17-year-old male, joined in and began striking and kicking the other juvenile while he was lying defenseless. A fourth juvenile 14 years old who filmed the incident and shared the video on social media was also arrested.

Later that evening, officers responded to another disturbance in the area of River Road involving multiple individuals. Three of the juveniles involved in the morning fight participated in this second incident as an act of retaliation. Additional subjects became involved, and a 17 year female was arrested during that disturbance as well.

The Berwick Police Department will not tolerate this type of behavior. Anyone who chooses to participate in violence or disturbances will be investigated and arrested.

Chief Leonards reminds parents: “Pay attention and know where your kids are, because if you don’t, you may end up finding them in our jail. "Be their parent — stop trying to be their friend "

And to those who think this message is too harsh, remember—today’s fights can quickly escalate into violent tragedies.