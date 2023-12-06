Rayne, LA (KPEL News) - Haseya's New Beginnings is a no-kill shelter in Rayne, Louisiana. As with most shelters, they are at capacity and pleading with the public to adopt or foster a dog. One of their current residents has issued a special request of Santa from him and his friends.

Laguna currently lives at the Rayne shelter with her four-legged friends who are all looking for a home right now. Haseya's operates solely on donations and volunteers, so help is desperately needed to ensure the health and well-being of the animals in their care.

The shelter is hosting a special event on Sunday, December 10, and you're invited to meet their furry friends and help support their efforts.

Haseya's event Courtesy Haseya's New Beginnings

Remember to consider the responsibility that goes with properly caring for a dog or cat. The love you get in return is worth it!

The staff at Haseya's shared the video below with the message:

It’s feeling a lot like Christmas Stocking are hung and pups can’t wait for them to be filled. Come by Monday-Friday 8:30-2:30 Saturday and Sunday from 8:00-11:00 to fill their stocking and give them a little bit of Christmas joy. No rawhide please.

Check out some of the adorable animals that want a family to love them and contact Haseya's New Beginnings if you'd like to visit.

