Louisiana Shelter Dog’s Letter to Santa from Him and His Doggie Friends
Rayne, LA (KPEL News) - Haseya's New Beginnings is a no-kill shelter in Rayne, Louisiana. As with most shelters, they are at capacity and pleading with the public to adopt or foster a dog. One of their current residents has issued a special request of Santa from him and his friends.
Laguna currently lives at the Rayne shelter with her four-legged friends who are all looking for a home right now. Haseya's operates solely on donations and volunteers, so help is desperately needed to ensure the health and well-being of the animals in their care.
The shelter is hosting a special event on Sunday, December 10, and you're invited to meet their furry friends and help support their efforts.
Remember to consider the responsibility that goes with properly caring for a dog or cat. The love you get in return is worth it!
The staff at Haseya's shared the video below with the message:
It’s feeling a lot like Christmas Stocking are hung and pups can’t wait for them to be filled.Come by Monday-Friday 8:30-2:30 Saturday and Sunday from 8:00-11:00 to fill their stocking and give them a little bit of Christmas joy.No rawhide please.
Check out some of the adorable animals that want a family to love them and contact Haseya's New Beginnings if you'd like to visit.