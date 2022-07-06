Louisiana Sold Powerball Ticket is a $100,000 Winner

Lottery officials in Louisiana have confirmed that a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in the state for the July 4th drawing. Just like a smouldering bottle rocket that eventually ignites, details of the July 4th drawing were slow coming in but we have been able to confirm through the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page that a big money winner for sold for Monday's drawing.

attachment-attachment-Powerball-USA-Mega-via-YouTube1 loading...

If you were too busy blowing up things and burning your money on Monday night here's how the Powerball drawing unfolded.

If you were unable to view that video, here's how the balls bounced and eventually landed for Monday's drawing.

15 16 24 31 56 Powerball 04 Powerplay x2.

The $100,000 winner sold in Louisiana matched four of the five white-ball numbers. It also matched the Powerball and the ticket's purchaser opted in on the Powerplay option. By rule, the ticket is worth $100,000.

Viacheslav Bublyk via Unsplash.com Viacheslav Bublyk via Unsplash.com loading...

The $100,000 Powerball winner was just one of a handful of big-money payouts for Monday's Powerball drawing. The Powerball website says a ticket sold in New Mexico matched the numbers necessary to claim a $1 million dollar prize but that was the largest payout the game generated.

In Louisiana, Powerball players here purchased two tickets that were worth $100 and two other tickets opted in on the Powerplay, those tickets are worth $200. Otherwise, payouts for the Powerball in the state were considerably less.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Lottery officials in Louisiana say the $100,000 winner was sold in New Orleans at the Prytania Mart in the 3600 block of Prytania Street. That ticket holder will need to contact their local Louisiana Lottery office to arrange redemption.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb. There was no jackpot winner in that game for Tuesday, July 5th. So the estimated top prize payout on Friday for Mega Millions should be in excess of $400 million dollars.

megamillions.com megamillions.com loading...

The Mega Millions game hasn't had a jackpot of over $400 million since this past January when a single ticket sold in California claimed the game's top prize of $421 million on January 28th.

As always, please play these lottery games responsibly and if you or someone you know think you might have a problem with gambling please call 1-800-770-STOP.