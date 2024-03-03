Officials with Louisiana State Police say they were called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has begun an investigation into a shooting that happened with an officer of the Scott Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Angler Drive early Sunday morning.

Officers with the investigation team are working to continue to gather evidence and conduct interviews to find out what happened during this incident.

One person was shot during the encounter and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen there were no officers harmed during this encounter.

Gossen says anyone who has any information about the situation can anonymously report the information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system which can be found by going to https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm.

If you prefer, you can also call Louisiana State Police on their hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Officials are also asking for any photos or videos that anyone might have that relate to this incident.