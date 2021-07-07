Louisiana State Police Issue Alert for Endangered/Missing Child

17-year-old Shamia Little is missing and Louisiana State Police need your help finding her.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Shamia, who is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5'10" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Jacob Street and Kennedy Avenue in Shreveport around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, and was reported missing to SPD Wednesday morning.

Shamia Little Endangered/Missing Child Bulletin, Louisiana State Polic

Shamia was last seen wearing a blue soccer style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

If you have any information on Shamia Little's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-716-8761 or local law enforcement immediately.

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020

LOOK: Here are the biggest HBCUs in America More than 100 historically Black colleges and universities are designated by the U.S. Department of Education, meeting the definition of a school "established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans."

StudySoup compiled the 20 largest historically Black colleges and universities in the nation, based on 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics . Each HBCU on this list is a four-year institution, and the schools are ranked by the total student enrollment.