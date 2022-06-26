Louisiana State Trooper Arrested in Out-of-State DWI Incident

A Louisiana State Trooper allegedly driving the wrong way on a city street in Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and is now on administrative leave following an incident that happened overnight during the week.

Atlanta Police Officer, Facebook via City of Atlanta Police Atlanta Police Officer, Facebook via City of Atlanta Police loading...

According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles was stopped by an Atlanta Police Department officer, who suspected the off-duty Young was impaired and completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests on him. Following Young's arrest, he was transferred to the City of Atlanta Jail. The APD then contacted Young's Troop - Troop D in Lake Charles - about the incident.

Young has been employed with LSP since 2017.

Lafayette Vodka Flavors We Need