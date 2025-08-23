(KPEL News) - It's a terrible situation that unfolded in Louisiana on Thursday after a man who was driving drunk, according to police, slammed into a bicycle and took the life of a teenager.

The collision happened in the 15-year-old's neighborhood as he was out riding his bicycle.

What Details Are Being Released About The Crash?

Law enforcement officials say the young teenager was riding his bicycle when the driver struck him.

The 15-year-old was airlifted to a hospital, but sadly, his injuries were too severe to overcome.

Police arrested the driver, 31-year-old Juan Alfredo Chavarris Lezama, who they say had a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit. The state's limit is .08.

Section (b) of Louisiana's Statute 14.98 defines the law limit as the following:

(b) The operator's blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 percent or more by weight based on grams of alcohol per one hundred cubic centimeters of blood.

What Else Is Known About This Case?

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the man is a Nicaraguan national. He told the Louisiana Radio Network that he was an "undocumented immigrant here illegally from their gathering (Ard), there was an ICE detainer on him at the time."

The man is facing multiple charges, and they are as follows:

Vehicular Homicide

DWI 1st Offense

Reckless Op of a Moving Vehicle

Possession of Alcohol in a Moving Vehicle

No Driver's License

ICE Detainer

The man was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on those charges.

The crash happened at around 7 o'clock on Thursday. Ard says there was adequate light, so darkness is not the reason the driver hit the boy.

The investigation is ongoing.

