Shocking Video of Car Crashing Into Lafayette Driving School on Guilbeau Rd [Watch]

A parent waiting to pick up his son from his driver's ed class witnessed the exact moment a driver crashed into the Southwest Safety Training School on Guilbeau Rd in Lafayette, and he caught it all on his dash cam.

On Friday, September 9, a car crashed into the Southwest Safety Training School on Guilbeau Rd.

Thankfully, no one were no instructors or students inside of the building at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Two days later on September 11, KLFY reported and arrest had been made in connection to the crash.

From KLFY.com -

"An arrest has been made after an alleged drunk driver left the roadway and crashed into a driving school building.

According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the individual driving the vehicle has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated."

Now we have video recently uploaded to YouTube by the father of one of the students attending the driving school showing the exact moment the shocking incident took place.

As you'll see in the video below, it's an absolute miracle no one was seriously injured, or worse.