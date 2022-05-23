18-Year-Old Killed in Car Crash Hours After Graduating from Sulphur High

The community in Sulphur is mourning the loss of a young woman who was killed in a car crash just hours after graduating from Sulphur High on Saturday.

18-year-old Jesse Harmon died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cypress Street and Willow Avenue around 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

No other details regarding the crash have been released by police.

The school held commencement ceremonies at 10:00 am that day.

Sulphur High offered condolences to Harmon's family and friends. The school will also be providing counseling on campus this week for any students in need.

Jesse's mom commented on the post above with the following:

Facebook Facebook loading...

We send our sincere and deepest sympathy to all of Jesse Harmon's family and friends mourning her loss.