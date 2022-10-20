Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.

Other studies have shown that more than 80% of Americans have witnessed something paranormal in their life. Which can be everything from seeing lights go on and off to hearing voices out of nothing. These activities aren't locked into "free-standing" homes either, with many Americans having experiences in apartment buildings too.

According to research, these are the most common paranormal experiences Americans report:

Hearing Sounds - 46%

Lights Turning On & Off - 42%

Hearing Voices - 35%

TV Turning On & Off - 34%

Doors Opening & Closing - 31%

Music Turning On & Off - 27%

Objects Breaking - 18%

Appliances Turning On & Off - 16%

Cabinets Opening - 15%

Seeing Orbs - 14%

Doors Locking & Unlocking - 13%

Objects Moving - 12%

Seeing Ghosts - 10%

Objects Levitating - 10%

Temperatures Changes - 7%

Cabinets Slamming Shut - 6%

"Regular people" like you and I aren't the only ones reporting paranormal activity in their haunted houses. Many celebrities have reported living in haunted houses too. Whether it was homes they grew up in, or homes they moved into knowing of haunting rumors.

For example, Louisiana native Ellen Degeneres told a story about a ghost her and her mom both witnessed. When telling the story it wasn't clear if this was the Louisiana home she grew up in or not. But the haunted house Nicolas Cage has lived it is absolutely in Louisiana.

Cage purchased the Lalaurie Mansion in New Orleans, known as one of America's most haunted homes.

Another Louisiana native with haunted house stories in Britney Spears. Though she hasn't told a story about a Louisiana-based home, she has shared stories about living in a haunted house.

East Texas native Matthew McConaughey has told stories about his haunted houses as well. Though he wasn't specific on where the home was located, based on his ghost being named "Madame Bleu", we're assuming it was in Texas or Louisiana.

Check out these other celebrities with haunted house ghost stories...

Celebrities Who Lived in Haunted Houses Below, check out 25 stars who claim to have lived in haunted homes.