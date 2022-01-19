Louisiana Ticket Worth $40,000 From Last Night’s Mega Millions Drawing

Lottery luck continues to be found in abundance here in Louisiana as yet another big money winner was sold for yet another multi-state lottery game. The game this time wasn't the Powerball, although recent weeks have certainly found that game to be a producer of big money winners in the state.

No, last night's life-altering jackpot comes courtesy of the Mega Millions game. Which, the Mega Millions game, currently has the higher jackpot of the two multi-state games. The current Mega Millions top prize is listed at $376 million while Powerball boasts a paltry $62 million estimated top prize.

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Of course, Powerball recently got a huge winner earlier this month. You might recall tickets sold for the January 5th drawing claimed a top prize of $632 million. So, you can see just how quickly these lottery prizes can grow.

Now, if you're wondering about the Mega Millions jackpot, there has not been a top prize winner in that game since October 22nd of last year. The prize won at that time was $108 million. So, the Mega Millions jackpot has had about three months to grow.

Now, about the winning ticket that was sold in Louisiana. Let's get you the details. Here's the way the drawing unfolded last night.

The winning numbers chosen for January 18, 2022, were:

04 19 39 42 52 MegaBall 06 Megaplier X4

Nationwide last night's Mega Millions drawing generated four million dollar winners. Three of those million dollar ticket purchasers opted for the Megaplier option and that means their top prize will be $4 million.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

In Louisiana, a ticket sold at Southern Belle Truck Stop in Saint Francisville matched four of the white ball numbers and the Mega Ball in last night's drawing. That would mean a $10,000 prize but the ticket purchaser opted for the Megaplier option which means the top prize is multiplied by four, so the ticket is worth $40,000 to the person who possesses it.

If that person is you, make sure you sign the back of your ticket as soon as you can. That way won't be any question as to who the rightful owner of the ticket and the money happens to be. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday night, the next Powerball drawing is tonight at 9:59 pm.