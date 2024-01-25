Butte La Rose, LA (KPEL News) - If you plan on traveling in south Louisiana between Lafayette and Baton Rouge on Monday, January 25, be warned that you may experience a slow down.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation announced that a short section of I-10 Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be closed while crews perform electrical repair work.

The road will be shut down between mile markers 122.2 and 122.4 near Butte La Rose from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access in the area, but could be delayed.

The closure only affects a small stretch of the basin bridge, but south Louisiana natives and truckers are all too familiar with how backed up traffic can get and how quickly.

If you decide to travel the westbound portion of the basin bridge Monday morning, expect that it may be slow going.

