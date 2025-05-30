Summer vacation season is just getting started in The Boot, and one of the Gulf Coast’s most beloved road trip stops, Buc-ee’s, is at the center of a heated (and repeated) debate.

But it’s not the snacks or bathrooms causing the stir. It’s the gas pumps.

Louisiana travelers, who often stop at Buc-ee’s en route to beach getaways or family road trips, are taking to social media to vent about a frustrating trend: people parking at the gas pump and then heading inside for a lengthy shopping trip. While Buc-ee’s has massive parking lots, critics say many drivers treat the pumps like personal parking spots—sometimes even eating meals in their vehicles, while others wait in line to get fuel.

“People at Buc-ee’s getting gas but not getting gas,” wrote Randy & Patty Decker. “Instead, sitting in their damn car eating at the pump!”

But this isn't just an issue for Louisiana vacationers. From Sevierville, TN to Bastrop, TX, travelers have echoed similar frustrations.

“There were only four gas pumps being used for actual gas,” noted Nikki Pederson. “All the others were just cars sitting there while people shopped.”

Others, like Misty Hancock, didn’t hold back:

“This place has 7,275 gas pumps and I’m still waiting because people are lazy.”

While the issue isn’t exclusive to Buc-ee’s, the franchise’s growing popularity and massive stores full of beaver nuggets, brisket sandwiches, and clean restrooms make it easy to see how a “quick stop” can turn into a 30-minute adventure. And with Louisiana finally getting its own Buc-ee’s location soon, locals are quickly realizing this could quickly become a real issue at home, too.

Some say it’s a matter of manners. “I get gas and then move my car. Basic courtesy,” said Facebook user Arlene Insell.

Others defend the practice, pointing to long lines and restrooms far from the pump. “Maybe it took them 10 minutes to pay with cash,” one commenter reasoned.

If we're being honest, the debate feels endless, with many calling for common courtesy at the pump, especially during peak travel times. And while Buc-ee's has never publicly commented on the drama surrounding gas pump etiquette, they have to be well aware. One thing is for sure: if you're stopping for gas (Bucee's or not), consider moving your car when you're done pumping.

Because, as it turns out, you’re probably not the only one craving a kolache.

Do you move your car after fueling at Buc-ee’s or any convenience store, for that matter—or are you team “pump and shop”?