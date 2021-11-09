Louisiana Has $5.6 million in Unclaimed Tax Refunds – Here’s How to Find Yours

The Louisiana Treasury has millions of dollars in unclaimed tax refunds, and here's how to find out if they have some of your money.

If you're thinking there's no way you have any money owed to you sitting in Louisiana's unclaimed property program, you might be surprised.

Last year a close friend of mine searched his name, never thinking he would come across unclaimed money owed to him. Sure enough, he had over $1,000 in unclaimed state income tax refunds!

It only takes a minute to search the database to check. Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder says checking often, at least once a year, is something all Louisianians should do as each year, more unclaimed money is sent to the state’s unclaimed property program.

Currently, there is over $5.6 million in unclaimed Louisiana tax refunds.

"Treasurer John Schroder said the funds were received from the Department of Revenue and are owed to nearly 22,000 residents and businesses around Louisiana."

Ready to check to see if you have any unclaimed money?

How To Search Louisiana's Unclaimed Tax Refunds

You can call the treasury department at 888-925-4127, or quickly search the Louisiana database at treasury.la.gov.

KATC reports Schroder says "the amounts received in income tax refunds this year range from a few dollars to up to six figures."