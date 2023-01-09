State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, But Who Do You Trust?

Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?

What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.

One of the main jobs of Louisiana's Treasury Department is to make sure that they find the rightful owners of money and property under the "Unclaimed Property" program. This is a free program that you do not have to pay for.

The only problem? The problem happens when unscrupulous people try to have similar websites and programs that do charge a fee to help you get your money back. Don't fall for misleading advertising on social media that tries to get you to pay for a service that is actually free.

You can click on this link, LaCashClaim.org which is a legitimate link. You enter some information, and you are able to easily able to see if you have unclaimed money or property. Treasurer John Schroder says they also team up with MissingMoney.com for free to help you check all states to see if you have unclaimed money or property.

Treasurer John Schroder says one in six individuals has filed and claimed money and/or property through the website.

