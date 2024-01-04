Louisiana (KPEL News) - Verizon owes customers in Louisiana and around the country some money, and they've agreed to pay up.

A lawsuit filed in New Jersey, which calls Verizon's action a "deceptive scheme," claimed that the provider:

has charged its post-paid individual consumer wireless service account holders a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, “Administrative Charge”) that was unfair and not adequately disclosed.

Verizon denies the claim but has agreed to settle the case as a class action for $100-million.

MCI Accepts Takeover Bid From Verizon Getty Images loading...

We've put together a few of the big questions customers may have and provided specific buttons with links at the end of this article.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO THE MONEY?

Anyone who has or had a post-paid wireless plan may be eligible, including people

who received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an Administrative Charge and/or an Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge between January 1, 2016 and November 8, 2023.

Prepaid customers are not eligible for compensation.

You should have been notified of your eligibility by mail or email with instructions that will lead you to a settlement website that allows you to enter a Notice ID and Confirmation Code.

NOTE: Pay attention to all the details in any correspondence to avoid a scam.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

IS THERE A DEADLINE?

There are actually four deadlines, two that may affect you personally.

If you were notified but want to opt out of the settlement, the deadline is February 24. If you do want to receive money owed to you, the deadline is April 15, 2024.

Verizon Settlement Deadlines verizonadministrativechargesettlement.com loading...

HOW MUCH MONEY WILL ELIGIBLE CUSTOMERS GET?

The total settlement Verizon will pay is $100-million that will, ultimately, be divided by the customers who are eligible who opt in. The settlement administrator says the initial minimum allocation is $15 plus:

$1.00 for each month your account received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and was charged and paid an Administrative Charge...

The maximum allotted per customer will be $100.

Handing Money Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers loading...

WHEN WILL THE MONEY BE SENT?

Funds will be distributed once the settlement receives final approval by check or electronic payment.

Verizon says it will continue to charge the administrative fees, but the company will improve its disclosure in customer agreements.

17 South Louisiana Coffee Shops You Need to Know About We all have a favorite place to stop for our favorite cup of coffee. South Louisiana is known for a fantastic eatery around every corner, but do you know about the quaint coffee shops that are in abundance in nearly every small town? We asked you to tell us which place, outside of the "usual suspects," that you stop for a shot of caffeine and maybe a quiet place to enjoy a cup. Our list is by no means exhaustive, but we think everyone needs to know which ones our friends across south Louisiana enjoy the most. Gallery Credit: Tracy Wirtz