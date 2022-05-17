Louisiana’s 6 Fastest Shrinking Parishes

Louisiana has one the most culturally diverse populations in the United States, but that population is also shrinking. According to the 2020 Census, the population only rose by a little under 125,000 from 2010 to 2020. It is estimated that it then dropped by -0.7%.

That percentage may seem small for the state, but that decrease has taken its toll on the numbers for individual parishes. There are many parishes that have seen a decrease in their numbers over the last 10 to 12 years with these 6 being at the top of that list:

1. Tensas Parish

The population in Tensas Parish dropped from 5,252 to 4,147 which is a decrease of -21.0%.

2. Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish's population went from 6,839 to 5,617 for a total decrease of -17.9%.

3. Claiborne Parish

With a documented population drop from 17,195 to 14,170, Claiborne Parish suffered a -17.6% decrease.

4. Madison Parish

Madison Parish saw a -17.2% decrease with its numbers dropping from 12,093 to 10,017.

5. Red River Parish

Red River Parish went from a documented 9,091 residents to 7,620 which is a -16.2% drop.

6. West Carroll Parish

The number of residents in West Carroll Parish dropped from 11,604 to 9,751 which is a decrease of -16.0%.

Some of these percentages may only seem large because of the small number of residents in each parish, but that means they are the ones that are barely hanging on.

When the next census comes around in 2030, what do you think these numbers will look like?