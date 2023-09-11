Louisiana’s Kylie Frey Reveals The Next Time She Will Be On America’s Got Talent

Last month, Opelousas, Louisiana native Kylie Frey went on national television and auditioned for America's Got Talent which aired on NBC. The show is billed as the world's largest talent show. and the former rodeo champion took the stage for the audition on August 1st, 2023.

She went up onstage in front of the judges and America to sing a song about her grandpa called Horses in Heaven and she crushed it. The song is a very powerful song that wowed three of the four judges on the show. Howie Mandell is the only one who has negative things to say. Needless to say, she still got three yeses which moved her into the next round. Here is that audition.

How good was that? Good enough to vault her into the next round. It's been almost a month since she auditioned and was on the show which prompted us all to wonder, when will she be on the show again?

Kylie went on her Facebook page to break the news and answer that very question. Kylie made the announcement last Tuesday, September 5th, 2023, and revealed the date she will be back on America's Got Talent.

Rise Up For Resilience Gala Hosted By Tuesday's Children Getty Images for The Rise Up for loading...

So there you have it. Her next appearance will be this Tuesday night, September 12th, 2023 on America's Got Talent. The show will air on NBC starting at 7:00 pm Central time. She will be performing for YOUR votes so make sure to go vote for her as she performs.

Good luck to Kylie on making it to the next round of the competition. Louisiana is rooting for you!