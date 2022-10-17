Louisiana’s Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here’s What to Expect

Many residents of Louisiana will be making joyful noise later today and certainly later this week. That noise is the sound of gumbo pots clanging against large metal spoons as Mother Nature is finally ushering in some bonafide, Grade-A, gumbo weather this week.

If you're not from Louisiana or new to the area, Gumbo weather is a term we use for when the weather finally gets cool. When that happens we like to pull out our favorite gumbo recipes and make a few gallons for friends and family to enjoy. The warm hearty soup is perfect for a chilly day and since chilly days are few and far between sometimes, we celebrate them mightly.

A cold front is pushing through Louisiana today and behind it will be gumbo weather for us all. Temperatures on Wednesday morning could dip into the upper 30s so that will certainly feel "like gumbo weather".

But What About the Rest of the Winter Months in Louisiana?

If you're someone that loves colder weather, then you won't like what the National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center are predicting for the winter months in Louisiana. Now, if you like to save money on your heating bill, you might find favor with what forecasters are offering.

Because of the La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean Louisiana can expect a milder than normal winter. Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center suggest there is a 40% to 50% chance that most of the state will experience a warmer-than-normal winter.

If you aren't familiar with what "average temperatures" feel like in January along and south of I-10 here are the numbers. The average high is about 61 degrees in January and the average low temperature is about 43. It's warmer by a few degrees for February.

What About Snow in Louisiana this Year?

Not to be outdone, the Old Farmer's Almanac, which has a unique ability to be correct on long-range weather forecasts suggests that while temperatures on average may be warmer for Louisiana, we could see our share of wintry weather. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac is suggesting a snow event in January and some really frosty temperatures too.

Oh, one other thing the OFA is predicting, a tropical storm for Halloween. Yeah, that's what they're saying in their forecast and if I were you I wouldn't bet against them.

Will This Winter be Wet or Dry in Louisiana?

While the Old Farmer's Almanac does suggest we'll see a winter precipitation event, the National Weather Service is suggesting that precipitation might be hard to come by. That's fairly common for Louisiana during a La Nina year. And, the Climate Prediction Center is in agreement suggesting that precipitation in the state will be below average.

Looking at the graphic you can see almost the entire state is forecast to be drier than normal. That certainly won't bode well with the current dry conditions that many locales across Louisiana are already reporting. Here is the latest drought monitor.

So, a dry warm winter, that's what we can expect. I'd love to say we never experience those kinds of winters but that's usually the case for us. I guess that's why one of the more popular Cajun Christmas tunes is a song called Christmas with the AC On, it sure looks like that will be the case again this year.

