New Orleans, LA (KPEL News) – Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announced today the appointment of a new State Police Superintendent who will take command at the beginning of the year. Landry also chose a Lafayette native to lead the state's National Guard.

Major Robert P. Hodges will serve as the 27th Louisiana State Police Superintendent and Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Services. Robert Hodges currently holds the position of Region 2 Patrol Major. His appointment to Louisiana State Police Superintendent will be effective on January 8, 2024. Major Hodges is a 28-year veteran with Louisiana State Police. He began his career in 1995 as a Patrol Trooper in Troop B in the Kenner area and has held various assignments throughout his LSP career in Patrol and Investigations. Major Hodges is a New Orleans native who graduated from Brother Martin High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Louisiana State University. He previously served as an Intelligence Officer in the Louisiana Army National Guard Reserve.

LSP appointees Courtesy Governor-Elect Jeff Landry loading...

Landry also appointed Lafayette native Brigadier General Thomas Friloux as the 51st Adjutant General of Louisiana who will serve as the head of the Louisiana National Guard. General Friloux has been a National Guard member since 1988.

Brian Adams will be the state’s new Fire Marshal. A 40-year veteran of fire and emergency services, Adams has served in state and local government and is a commission member of the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training and Safety Academy.

Landry also announced his appointees to the LSP Senior Command Staff including:

Major Frank Besson-- Appointed to Assistant Superintendent / Chief of Staff

Lt. Col. Joseph Hasselbeck III-- Current Deputy Superintendent of LSP Patrol

Lt. Col. Treone Williams-Larvadain-- Current Deputy Superintendent of the LSP Bureau of Investigations

Major Cordell Williams-- Appointed to Deputy Superintendent of LSP Support

Lt. Col. Greg Graphia-- Current Deputy Superintendent – Chief Administrative Officer

