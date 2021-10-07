LPSS Collecting Uniforms for St Charles Parish Students

It's hard to believe that we still have another month and a half until hurricane season is over in Louisiana. It's been a devastating time for our state, and some of our friends and neighbors in the southeastern part of Louisiana aren't even close to recovering from Hurricane Ida. It's heartbreaking to think that even a month later that some areas still don't even have the basic essentials of life. Horrible.

But here in Acadiana, we do what we do best, and that's help our friends and neighbors in need. The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is doing what they can to try and bring a little bit of normalcy to the students in southeastern Louisiana who are in school. Or trying to get back in school.

The "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" program is a way of helping with the recovery efforts in St Charles Parish. LPSS will be holding a two-week donation drive to collect new or gently used school uniforms. From Friday, October 1 through October 15th parents (or any individual) can send uniform donations with their students to any school in the district. You can also drop them off at the United Way of Acadiana office, which is located at 215 E. Pinhook Road.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

According to the LPSS Facebook page White uniform shirts are needed in all sizes, as well as shorts and pants in either navy or khaki. In addition to uniforms, LPSS can also accept gift cards to help St. Charles Parish Schools. No monetary contributions, but gift cards are acceptable. Superintendent Irma D. Trosclair says “We know our neighbors are in need, so we wanted to do something to help these families recover from this devastating storm sooner rather than later. The faster the recovery, the sooner students can return to school and have some sense of normalcy in their everyday lives.”