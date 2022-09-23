LSU Football Receives Punishment from NCAA Due to Former Assistant

LSU football received a number of punishments due to recruiting violations committed by former offensive line coach James Cregg, the NCAA announced today.

The penalties include -

One year of probation.

A $5,000 fine (self-imposed).

A limit of official visits for football to 55 during the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).

A one-week prohibition against unofficial visits in the football program prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).

A one-week prohibition against recruiting communications in the football program prior to the start of the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).

A reduction of seven evaluation days in the football program during the fall 2021 evaluation period (self-imposed).

A three-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any off-campus recruiting activities unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

The three-year show-cause penalty for Cregg may not impact his coaching future. He's currently coaching in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers. As long as he's coaching outside of the NCAA, it won't matter.

However, it may impact his bank account.

Cregg (pictured below) was fired by former head coach Ed Orgeron in June 2021 "with cause". The university did not pay out the remainder of his contract. He filed a lawsuit against the school.

According to a report from James Finn of The Advocate in August, state Judge Wilson Fields ruled LSU must pay Cregg $492,945. Finn also noted LSU planned to appeal the decision.

Don't expect LSU to change the status quo, as they've already been operating under the current guidelines mandated by today's ruling.

LSU (2-1) hosts New Mexico (2-1) this Saturday night in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6:30.

