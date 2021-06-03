LSU Fires Offensive Line Coach James Cregg

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has begun a search for a new offensive line coach, just three months before the 2021 season kicks off.

James Cregg was fired as the offensive line coach on Wednesday evening.

Cregg, 47, had served on LSU's staff the previous 3 seasons.

He has coached in college football and the NFL since 1997, winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and a National Championship with LSU.

No reason was given by LSU regarding Cregg's firing.

