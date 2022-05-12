Recent Photos Show A Very Slim Coach Ed Orgeron

Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is looking very slim these days.

The former coach of the LSU Tigers recently posted a few photos on Twitter and they show just how slim he is these days.

While Coach O has always looked to be in shape, his post-coaching days seemed to have taken a lot of weight off of him, literally.

He looks great in recent photos and videos, and perhaps his new schedule has allowed him more time to exercise and/or eat healthily.

One major concern amongst those in the coaching industry has always been a bad diet. Coaches work long hours and often eat whatever is available at the time.

Now, it appears that Coach O is much more aware of what he is eating as his physique has totally changed from his LSU coaching days.

Coach O is currently not coaching any team this season, but he does frequent high school football games and has still been around several football programs.

Check out some of these photos of the National Championship winning coach from south Louisiana!

For the record, this was the last time we saw Coach O without a shirt on, and still, our man was strutting with what he had. Remember this one?