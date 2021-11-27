LSU Tops Texas A&M 27-24 in Coach Orgeron’s Final Game as Head Coach

LSU fought hard from start to finish on Saturday night against Texas A&M, playing with emotion in a game chock full of it.

In head coach Ed Orgeron's final game as head coach, the Tigers wanted to send him off on a winning note.

It took all 60 minutes, including an impressive 85-yard scoring drive in the last two minutes, and LSU ended the regular season with a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Aggies.

While the victory improves LSU to 6-6, making them Bowl eligible, but coach Orgeron will not coach the game.

"I'm so proud of our team and our coaching staff," said Orgeron following the win. "It's not about me."

Trailing 24-20 with 1:57 remaining, quarterback Max Johson led the Tigers on a game-winning drive, throwing a perfect dime to wide receiver Jaray Jenkins for the score.

LSU's defense ended the game with a pair of sacks, procuring the win.

LSU opened the game with a 13 play drive that ended in a Cade York field goal, giving them an early 3-0 lead.

They added a Jenkins touchdown early in the second quarter, going up 10-0.

Following the Aggies' first score of the contest, the two teams exchanged punts before the Tigers added another touchdown before halftime behind some impressive footwork from wide receiver Trey Palmer.

LSU's defense was stout, but could only keep Texas A&M at bay for so long.

Following another York field goal late in the third quarter that gave LSU a 20-10 lead, the Aggies put together a pair of touchdown scoring drives, going up 24-20.

The Aggies had the ball with 4:21 left, and LSU only had a timeout left. In need of a defensive stop, the Tigers got it, forcing a three and out, setting up the game-winning 85-yard drive.

Regardless of what LSU does in a Bowl game, the primary focus surrounding the program will be centered around who the next head coach will be.

With the win, LSU ends the regular season 6-6, avoiding the first losing season (for now) since 1999 when Gerry DiNardo was head coach. A Bowl win will continue the streak.

