A Lafayette native and current LSU student will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Jeopardy National College Championship.

Privat is currently a third-year student at LSU studying political science.

Check out the Official Jeopardy Promo Featuring Lafayette Native Stephen Privat:

While speaking with the LSU Media Center, Stephen said that Jeopardy was his favorite TV show and he has been watching the game show since he was a kid. He said appearing on the show was a dream of his that he couldn't believe he accomplished.

Stephen went through a rigorous selection process, even more so with Covid complicating things. He said there were many Zoom meetings, mock games, and tests to secure his spot in the championship. Stephen waited months before getting a phone call back from Jeopardy producers, saying that he made it!

Stephen will be playing in the second quarterfinal game against two women from Princeton University and Rice University on February 8th on ABC.

It's always good to see a local get the national spotlight for their intelligence. We wish Stephen the best, and Acadiana is in your corner!

