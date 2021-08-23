“Jeopardy!” Host Saga Plot Thickens

Four days after the new host of Jeopardy! resigned over comments he made on a podcast he hosted nearly a decade ago, Sony executives have named an interim host to start the quiz show's 38th season.

It's a guest host Jeopardy! viewers have seen already and one they'll see again in the future.

According to a CNN report, Blossom and Big Bang Theory star and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik will ascend to Alex Trebek's lectern on a temporary basis while Sony executives continue their search for Trebek's permanent successor. Two weeks ago, Sony announced Bialik would host primetime and special editions of the venerable quiz show.

Bialik reportedly will be one of several guest hosts who will step up to the lectern in the early part of the season. Sony will name other guest hosts at a later date.

Meanwhile, Bialik is facing calls from her own critics to resign. Those who want Bialik to decline her new role cite her previous anti-vaccination statements.

As for Mike Richards, he's still the executive producer of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. That said, the hits just keep on coming towards him. Not only did he lose his job one week after getting it, but he's also being trolled online.

Dictionary.com took a jab at Richards and his hitting a "lose a turn" on the wheel of misfortune.

What's worse: Someone leaked his Price Is Right audition tape.

Our friends at Buzzerblog put it best. Richards wasn't terrible in his audition tape. He was just bland--the same kind of bland Jeopardy! fans saw when he served as a guest host this past winter.

