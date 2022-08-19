How to Watch and Listen to Saints/Packers Game in Lafayette

The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will square off in a preseason game tonight in Wisconsin.

Both teams come into the game 0-1 in the preseason.

The Saints fell 17-13 to the Texans in Houston for their preseason opener last week while the Packers lost 28-21 to the 49ers on the road.

New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Bob Levey, Getty Images loading...

This Week 2 game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm at Lambeau Field and you can catch the game on television and radio in the Acadiana area.

KATC TV-3 will have the game on television while ESPN Lafayette (1420 am & 103.3 FM) has the radio broadcast.

Mike Hoss will handle the play-by-play duties alongside former Saints running back Deuce McAllister as he provides color commentary, and Steve Geller is on the sidelines.

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic host pregame coverage, halftime commentary, and "The Point After" at the conclusion of the game.

The game will also be available to watch on the NFL+ subscription streaming app.

New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Bob Levey, Getty Images loading...

The Saints will play one final preseason game at home on Friday, August 26 at 7:00 pm as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The regular season kicks off for the Black & Gold on the road at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 11 at 12:00 pm.

Below is a complete list of television stations across the gulf south that will be carrying the Saints-Packers preseason game:

New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8

Alexandria – KALB

Baton Rouge – WAFB

Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX

Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM

Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM

Jackson, Miss. – WLBT

Lafayette – KATC

Lake Charles – KPLC

Meridian, Miss. – WTOK

Memphis, Tenn. – WMC

Mobile, Ala. – WKRG

Monroe – KNOE

Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ

Shreveport – KSLA