Minden, Louisiana is Getting Put on the House Renovation Map.

There is a woman who is doing to Northwest Louisiana what Chip and Joana dis to Waco. Several of us folks have a new girl crush who is making us all fall in love with old cottages. Meet Sara McDaniel, and she is the visionary behind epic renovation projects in Minden.

We all feel like we know her, if you follow her on social media she gives you a peek into her world. "Imagine a 1926 Louisiana cottage in ruins, now picture that cottage transformed into a place of beauty and restoration—much like my own life. I fell head over heels for old homes way back in 4th grade and have been obsessed with home renovations ever since. Just like my little cottage was broken down and neglected, so was I. But the Lord brought both of us back to life. I even painted my front door a joyful yellow to express the song in my soul. Around here, you'll get a front-row seat to my journey, as I discover who I truly am through simple living, wallet-friendly decor, and oh-so-fun DIYs. So stick around and let's find our joy together!"

Now Our Girl Crush is Getting Some Prime TV Time Because of her Latest Renovation.

Simply Southern Cottage took to their Facebook page to share the great news: "Magnolia Network said it! Not me! Did you know the Fuller-White house once housed unmarried teachers? And rumors are swirling about the events on the third floor! Dances, parties and even talk of a speakeasy are rumored. Make sure to tune in Wed at 9:00 pm CT to learn more. Watch on Magnolia Network, HBO Max, or stream on Discovery Plus (can get a free trial if needed). Eeekkkk can't wait!"

After almost a year of renovating a Victorian home located next door to the famous Villas this home is ready for some prime-time TV. We will see this home front and center Wednesday November 8th at 9 pm right after the premier of "Fixer Upper: The Hotel"

