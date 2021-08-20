Mike Richards Out As JEOPARDY! Host

The answer is: "This new Jeopardy! host quit one week after being hired."

The correct question: "Who is Mike Richards?"

Richards, who Sony appointed last week to succeed Alex Trebek as the host of the syndicated answer-and-question quiz show, resigned Friday before ever getting the chance to step behind the podium as the show's permanent emcee.

“Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show,” Richards said in that letter to the

Richards went on to say that the search for a new permanent host would begin immediately. Richards also indicated that he would remain on the staff as the show's executive producer, a role he also holds on Wheel of Fortune.

Fans who were disappointed with Richards being named the host began an effort to get him canceled removed as host almost immediately after last week's news broke. Some of those fans took to social media and dug up a discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Price Is Right model in which Richards was implicated. A judge later removed Richards, who spent a decade as the executive producer of The Price Is Right, as a defendant from that lawsuit. Last week, Richards issued a written apology to the Jeopardy! staff for the distraction his history had caused.

The fan backlash continued after a report by McNear uncovered that Richards used derogatory language to criticize women's bodies, including those of the women who worked on The Price Is Right, referred to an actress as a "midget," and made disparaging remarks about Jews and Asians, among other verbal faux pas. McNear's full report can be found here.

The Final Jeopardy! answer for this story is: "This person will ascend to Alex Trebek's podium."

The correct response is: "Who knows?"

Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Champion Ken Jennings was the first person to guest host after Lord Quizmaster died of cancer last November. Those episodes earned the best ratings of all of the guest-hosted shows this season. According to an Entertainment Weekly poll, LeVar Burton is the fan favorite to take the job. Other guest hosts who earned high marks from fans include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, ABC and ESPN anchor Robin Roberts, and CNBC anchor David Faber.

Burton took to Twitter shortly after the news broke with a not-so veiled celebration of the news.

Before he died--in fact, before his cancer diagnosis--Trebek told the world who he felt would be the best people to succeed him as the host of

However, just in the last year, Trebek gave some strong hints that he thought Ken Jennings was the heir to his podium. Jennings joined the show's staff as a contributing producer ahead of last season's premier. What's more: According to a New York Times report, Trebek left a pair of his cuff links in the host's dressing room as a gift for Jennings. Jennings found the cuff links and a letter from Trebek's wife in that dressing room before his first taping as guest host.

Until we find out who will take Trebek's place, let's enjoy his warmth, wit, and charm.

