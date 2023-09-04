Long-Time Smash Mouth Frontman, Steve Harwell, Dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the long-time frontman for the group Smash Mouth, passed away a day after entering hospice in his Boise, Idaho home.

The band's manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed the news on Monday morning.

“Steve has been retired from Smash Mouth for two years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode,” Hayes said. “That said, Steve’s legacy will live on through the music. With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek.”

He continued, “Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform. Steve Harwell was a true American original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable. His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out.”

Steve Harwell's powerful voice and dynamic stage presence propelled Smash Mouth to international stardom in the late 1990s with hits like "All Star," "Walking on the Sun," and "I'm a Believer." The band's catchy blend of rock, pop, and ska left an indelible mark on the music scene.

The band first rose to prominence in 1997 with the release of the album Fush Yu Mang, which went double platinum and featured the hit "Walkin' on the Sun." But even more commercial success awaited the band with the release of their second album, Astro Lounge, which featured hit singles "All Star" and "Then the Morning Comes."

"All Star" became an American anthem and a key piece of the soundtrack of the movie Shrek.

In 2001, Smash Mouth again struck gold when the band covered "I'm a Believer," in which Harwell's voice belted out the familiar lyrics.

Born on January 9, 1967, in Santa Clara, California, Steve was not just a singer but also an entertainer extraordinaire. He had a unique ability to connect with audiences, and his performances were nothing short of electrifying.

Harwell entered hospice care over the weekend, but he has had several health issues in recent years that ultimately forced him to retire from music.