Restaurant Owner in NYC Bans Comedian James Corden—’Most Abusive Customer’

Comedian James Corden (44) has just enhanced his reputation for being not-so-pleasant after being called the "most abusive customer" by the owner of Balthazar in NYC. Corden has been asked to never return to Balthazar in New York by the restaurant's 71-year-old owner.

Corden's alleged conduct while dining with his wife Monday at Balthazar was called "...the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago", by the owner.

Mr. Corden's wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That's when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!" M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.' M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift. -Balthazar owner Keith McNally

Corden, who is leaving the late-night show next year, has allegedly been a jerk on the set of his television show and in public.

James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh. -Balthazar owner Keith McNally

This was not McNally's first time experiencing the inappropriate actions of James Corden. The first time McNally witnessed Corden's behavior was at another one of his restaurants called "Cafe Luxembourg".

McNally explained on social media each incident involving the popular comedian.

James Corden has appologized to the staff and owner of Balthazar.