Hear Clip from Adele’s New Single, Album this Month (Reactions)

The world has been teased long enough, British 15-time Grammy-award-winning superstar Adele has announced her wildly anticipated new single and album will be out soon. The singer took to Twitter to make the announcement and share a 21-second clip of the first single "Easy On Me", the title of the new album will be "30".

"Easy on Me" will be out on October 15, 2021! The release date for the entire album has not been released yet. Her last album "25" was released in 2015. This will be the first new music from Adele in 6 years.

The clip is in black and white. Adele is in a car, she pops in a cassette and you hear the sound of a scratch record. Then, several seconds of the instrumental intro of the song "Easy On Me".

"Not Adele making us emotional already with just a piano..." @SongbirdAdkins

"My boyfriend better break my heart..." -@girl_kaybee

"me on october 15..." @queenadeleslays

"ADELE IS COMING WITH A CLASSIC AGAIN #EasyOnMe" @lukasperry