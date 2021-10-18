Adele mania is about to ramp up as CBS presents "Adele One Night Only", a primetime special scheduled to air Sunday, November 14, 2021. Fans will see the Grammy-Award-winning superstar up close and personal like never before. The special will also feature several never-before-heard songs.

In a new primetime special, Adele will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview in the midst of the worldwide debut of her new hit single, "Easy On Me". In addition to the interview, Adele will preview the new album "30", her first album in six years to be released globally on November 19, 2021. The songstress will also perform some of her classics.

Adele's albums have all been titled the age she was when writing the songs for each album. She's 33-years-old now but was 30 at the time she wrote songs for the new album, "30".

Adele is one of the most celebrated entertainers in music history, making the Guinness World Book of Records an overwhelming 11 times.

The first female to have two singles and two albums in the UK top 5 simultaneously.

The first album in UK chart history to reach sales of 3 million in a calendar year.

Most consecutive weeks with UK No. 1 album by a solo female. 11 weeks total.

Most cumulative weeks with UK No. 1 album by a solo female. 18 total.

Biggest-selling digital album in the UK.

Biggest selling digital album in the US.

Biggest-selling digital track in a calendar year in the US.

First female artist to reach digital sales of one million in the US.

First UK artist to reach digital sales of one million in the US.

Fastest artist to reach digital sales of one million in the US.

The fastest time for a video to reach one billion views on YouTube

Adele - "Easy On Me" (From the forthcoming album, "30")