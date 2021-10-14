WATCH: Adele’s New Single ‘Go Easy On Me’ [FULL VIDEO]

Adele's long-awaited release of new music has finally happened.

We've been waiting (x1000) for Adele to release new music, and her new song "Easy On Me" is well worth the wait!

The video starts in an old country home, with Adele seemingly taking in the last few moments before she moves out. It appears that she is, in her mind, reliving some of the memories made in the years spent there.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

She grabs her keys, picks up her suitcase, and makes her way to the car, packed with boxes and furniture and towing a trailer just as full.

Before she puts the car in drive, she inserts a cassette tape into the dashboard radio, and the music starts. (If you are not into the theatrics of the video, click here to skip ahead to the beginning of the music.)

When it comes to music, the style of Adele's "Easy on Me" appeals to me: a strong piano presence, a powerful voice, powerful lyrics. I was hooked right out the gate with the first line of the song:

"There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever." - Adele/Greg Kurstin, Easy On Me

The sound, the style, the composition; it's all, very unmistakably, Adele.

Want more Adele? For the full album, you'll have to wait until November 19th. If she happens to release any other songs before the album drops, we'll be certain to let you know!

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands